KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To be known as “the only one” is daunting. To be revered as “the only one ever” is a completely new ballgame. Well, Kaukauna senior Ava Mau represents both every time she takes the field for practice or a game. The kicker is both the only girl on the Ghosts and the only female to ever score points for Kaukauna’s varsity squad (which she did down in Oshkosh on an extra-point attempt).

Mau’s soccer background might make it easier to believe that her transition to football was seamless, but the senior says the two sports, no matter the position, are entirely different. So the shift to playing football in high school would’ve been a difficult one, if it wasn’t for two of her former teammates, Kyle Seefeldt and Wisconsin Badger kicker Gavin Lahm. Those two, and the rest of the group, welcomed Mau with open arms, treating her like one of their own.

Although Mau doesn’t see the field a lot, her exceptional desire to work hard and get better every day is both inspiring and represents a possible shift in female involvement in football at the high school level.

Her advice for girls that want to follow in her footsteps: “Do it!”

Check out how the kicker got into football in the first place and why she continues to play into her senior season.