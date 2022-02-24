KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Only 19 wrestlers in Wisconsin history have ever been able to claim the title of four-time champion.

In the ultra-competitive Division 1, there’s been only three athletes to earn that designation since freshmen became eligible in the late 1980s.

Kaukauna junior Greyson Clark has a chance to become the fourth, winning state titles his freshman and sophomore year.

The past two years, he came in as an underdog and rallied his way to gold. This season, the seedings reflect a similar role for Clark – but the national rankings tell a different story.

The Badger commit is one of a handful of wrestlers to earn a national ranking, checking in among the top 20 at 138 pounds in some rankings and among the top 10 in others.

However, he comes into individual state this weekend as the No. 2 seed, despite a 44-1 record in the regular season.

Outside of the WIAA state tournament, Clark has experience in big events, traveling the Midwest to take on some of the top grapplers around the region – and earning impressive victories right at home, with a gold medal at the nationally-renowned Cheesehead Invitational in January.

A Wisconsin commit since October, Clark is hoping to focus on the wrestling side of things with his recruitment wrapped up, and he’s hoping to make Badger Nation proud once again by capturing his third state title this weekend.

