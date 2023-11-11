LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Last season, Luxemburg-Casco lost its star quarterback, Max Ronsman, to a leg injury. One year later, he’s led the Spartans to the school’s first appearance in the state championship.

Success is no stranger to the now-senior, as Ronsman has made a name for himself on the football field and wrestling mat, taking the Spartans all the way to states back in the spring. But this fall has a different feel to it. It’s the same sport that left the multi-talented athlete rehabbing and needing a wheelchair for some time. The same competition that’s kept Lux-Casco outside of level four of the playoffs, until this season.

With so much accomplished in 2023, including a season where Ronsman has eclipsed 2,000 yards through the air and 1,000 on the ground, the senior is hoping next week adds a gold ball to the Spartan trophy case, while making sure his role as a leader is on the forefront.

Hear what shifted Luxemburg-Casco’s season, resulting in 11 straight wins, and how Ronsman played such a huge role in making it happen.