Xceptional Athlete: Neenah senior guard Chevalier Emery

(WFRV) – Through the first few weeks of the season, Neenah has cemented itself as one of the top teams in the state for the third year in a row.

A program that frequently churns out college-level talent is now led by a star senior guard – Chevalier Emery Jr., the Rockets’ leading scorer at 17.9 points per game.

Emery played a key role the past two seasons, but in his senior year, he’s stepped into a leadership position to try and push the Rockets on top of the FVA and potentially to their first state title since the 1970s.

