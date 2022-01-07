Xceptional Athlete: Neenah senior guard Chevalier Emery

(WFRV) – Through the first few weeks of the season, Neenah has cemented itself as one of the top teams in the state for the third year in a row.

A program that frequently churns out college-level talent is now led by a star senior guard – Chevalier Emery Jr., the Rockets’ leading scorer at 17.9 points per game.

Emery played a key role the past two seasons, but in his senior year, he’s stepped into a leadership position to try and push the Rockets on top of the FVA and potentially to their first state title since the 1970s.

Click the video for the full profile on Emery.