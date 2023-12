NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – As a five-star, Gatorade Player of the Year, and Uconn commit, Neenah senior Allie Ziebell has earned a laundry list of accolades, and that’s no different this season. Through five games, Ziebell is averaging over 30 points per contest for a Rockets team that’s ranked atop the division one standings.

But beyond her many successes is a teammate who prioritizes those around her. Learn more about the senior as she seeks to lead her team to a conference and state title.