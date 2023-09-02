NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s hard enough making the varsity football team as a freshman, let alone playing in a high-pressured game. But when you’re a freshman tasked with leading a varsity squad as their quarterback, that’s where the rarity lies.

After Neenah’s starting quarterback Evan Vanevenhoven suffered an arm injury in the season opener against De Pere, Neenah’s head coach Steve Jung made the choice to hand the reigns of his team to a player with no varsity, or high school football, experience. Two starts later, and it seems the decision to make Ashton Van Beek the starter has only led to positive results.

Check out what made Jung confident in Van Beek, and how the freshman felt when he was told he’d be the starter just a couple weeks ago.