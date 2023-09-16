GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – His teammates call him Mr. Touchdown thanks to him finding the end zone 15 times over five weeks of the season. But many don’t know, one of his teammates calls him “brother.”

As a junior, Christian Collins has turned himself into a household name, rumbling for over 700 yards with his twin brother, Jack, by his side. The duo always knew they wanted to play football and even expected to compete at the varsity level with each other, but never thought it would be as a running back-wide receiver tandem. Either way, the brothers lean on one another’s support to enhance their football careers, and have led the Tritons to 4-1 on the young season.

Learn more about Christian and both the Collins twins, and what their hopeful plan is after high school.