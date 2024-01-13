GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In last Saturday’s win over Alton (IL), Notre Dame Academy senior Gracie Grzesk crossed a milestone she’d been vying for since playing varsity basketball her freshman year. The forward passed Allie LeClaire with her 1,537th point, solidifying her as the all-time leading scorer at NDA (boys and girls).

Although Grzesk and many of her teammates were unaware the senior accomplished such a feat in the moment, the celebrations that ensued were priceless. Between the team mobbing her in the locker room, to one of her sophomore teammates, Destiny Webster, telling Gracie she was her “idol,” Grzesk isn’t taking this milestone for granted, thanking her teammates on social media for her rise to stardom.

Learn more about the Gracie’s big-time moment in the video above, and her journey to becoming the top scorer in Tritons basketball history.