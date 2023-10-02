REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s not every day that a football player scores seven touchdowns in a game, but for Reedsville junior Parker Maney, he did just that, with six coming in the first half. The quarterback even had a pick six on the defensive side of the ball, speaking to his skill and athleticism all over the field.

But Maney’s confidence wasn’t always sky high entering this year on the gridiron. Although his love for the game of football dates all the way back to fifth grade, the now-junior was always featured as a running back. But this summer, Maney’s coach, Sam Shafer, told him he’d be their starting quarterback, which at first, did not appeal to the Reedsville star.

Though, as time went on, Maney adapted to the new role and has exceled thus far. The Panthers are 7-0 and seeking their second state championship over the last three years.

