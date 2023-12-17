SOUTHERN DOOR, Wis. (WRFV) – Ever since last season, it was clear that Drew Daoust was the real deal. The then-sophomore eclipsed 1000 points in his career with two years of varsity basketball remaining. That was thanks to averaging over 32 points per game and being a focal point as an underclassman on a senior-laden team.

Now as a junior, Daoust is eyeing the all-time Southern Door scoring record, which he’s only 22 points away from passing. But that’s not the only accolade in sight as Daoust scored 53 points in a win against Sevastopol last week, making him the only player in Southern Door school history to score over 52 in a single game.

Not only is the guard a scoring machine, he’s also had to develop as a leader. Learn more about this week’s exceptional athlete, and how he’s hoping to grow his game beyond the points category.