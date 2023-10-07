TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Over the last four seasons, Two Rivers has featured a player known for terrorizing opponents. In his 37-game varsity career, senior Chase Matthias has logged over 90 all-purpose touchdowns, along with a notch over 6,000 all-purpose yards.

That’s all amounted to 21 consecutive regular season wins for the Purple Raiders and a clear shot at their first state title since 1982. Matthias hopes his impact is enough to push Two Rivers over the edge, but knows that beyond the wins, another factor in his life has propelled him to such long-lasting success.

Learn about Matthias’ inspiration and why he has had such a successful career for the Purple Raiders.