DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Entering his sophomore year, Andrew Baumgart was a running back, but limited snaps didn’t give him the opportunity to show his true talent. Then junior year rolled around, and 25 pounds later, Baumgart was switched to the defensive line, posting five sacks in route to a state championship runner-up season. That was the moment the now-senior said that everything revolving around football clicked.

As a senior, Baumgart now plays both positions and along with five sacks defensively, the third-year varsity athlete also has ten rushing touchdowns. His coach and teammates credit this year’s level of success to an abundance of traits: athleticism, power, attitude, etc.

Learn more about the senior’s drive and why he is considered exceptional this week, beyond committing to play college football at Lindenwood University on Wednesday.