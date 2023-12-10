DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever since starting on varsity as a freshman, now-junior Faith Walder has only grown as a leader and exceptional talent. Through eight games this season, Walder is averaging over 13 points per contest, along with shooting nearly 50% from the field and attempting twice as many free throws as anyone on her team.

But where the point guard gains her group’s respect is her mentality, by the way she hustles for every loose ball and leads from a vocal perspective. The junior has led her Phantoms to a 7-1 start, with the hope of another Bay conference title on the horizon.

To learn more about Walder, watch the video above.