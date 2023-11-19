WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time since 2011, the Wrightstown Tigers played their way to Madison and the state title game. A lot of their success can be credited to the ground game and a key junior that’s led the way for Steve Klister’s squad. With nearly 1,600 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, Aiden Humphreys has powered his Tigers.

Humphreys also starred as a linebacker this season, recording 97 tackles.

But outside of his dominance on the field, what makes the junior standout is how he conducts himself on a daily basis. Not only is he humble, but he stays true to that mindset every day, which separates Humphreys as exceptional.