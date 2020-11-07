Xtra Point High School Football: Freedom wins NEC, Kaukauna finishes unbeaten as regular season wraps up

The high school football regular season wrapped up Friday with multiple teams claiming conference titles in Northeast Wisconsin. Click the video for a full rundown of highlights and scores.
Friday’s final scores:
Freedom 13, Wrightstown 10, OT
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Little Chute 35, New London 0
Denmark 19, Oconto Falls 0
Xavier 43, Seymour 20
West De Pere 20, Shawano 12
Winneconne 55, Waupaca 27
Kaukauna 35, Germantown 28, OT
Hortonville 14, Marshfield 12
Bonduel 39, Southern Door 22
Peshtigo 31, Mishicot 16
Oconto 36, Clintonville 8
Edgar 41, Reedsville 6
Iola-Scandinavia 50, Assumption 12
Kohler/Lutheran/Christian 50, Two Rivers 41
Hilbert 27, Ozaukee 7
New Holstein 44, Oostburg 20
Lourdes Academy 56, Fall River/Rio 14
Plymouth 28, Kewaskum 21