Xtra Point High School Football: Freedom wins NEC, Kaukauna finishes unbeaten as regular season wraps up

Kaukauna head coach Matt Binsfeld reunited with his former team, Wrightstown, four years after taking the job with the Galloping Ghosts.

In an undefeated battle, D2 Kaukauna looked to sustain momentum from last week's shutout win over D.C. Everest, while D4 Wrightstown aimed to continue smothering opponents with a tough defense and run game.