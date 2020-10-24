Xtra Point High School Football: West De Pere gets first win, Kaukauna blasts D.C. Everest & more

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Week Five of the high school football season comes for the first time with more returning teams than canceled games.

In this week’s headlines, West De Pere knocked off unbeaten Xavier, Fox Valley Lutheran rallied to edge undefeated Freedom, and Kaukauna shut out D1 No. 5 D.C. Everest on the road.

West De Pere 25, Xavier 14

Fox Valley Lutheran 27, Freedom 23

Little Chute 25, Hortonville 7

Luxemburg-Casco 34, Seymour 7

New London 24, Winneconne 21

Shawano 49, Waupaca 14

Wrightstown 42, Marinette 6

Kaukauna 32, D.C. Everest 0

Mishicot 20, Clintonville 8

Sheboygan Falls 41, Southern Door 0

Bonduel 37, Oconto 14

Brillion 35, Peshtigo 8

Kiel 20, Chilton 6

New Holstein 48, Roncalli 8

Manitowoc Lutheran 15, Howards Grove 0

Amherst 47, Shiocton 6

Iola-Scandinavia 55, Almond-Bancroft 0

Plymouth 35, Berlin 6

Hilbert 61, Random Lake 6

