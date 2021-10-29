Xtra Props Level 2: Team, Band, & Spirit Squad of the Week

(WFRV) – The high school football playoffs rolled on with Level 2 on Friday night, and so did Local 5’s Xtra Props at games around Northeast Wisconsin.

Earning a rivalry win in the second round, Appleton North earned Team of the Week honors for a 28-7 win over Neenah. The Lightning scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice and set up a rematch with No. 1 Kimberly in Level 3 next Friday.

Freedom’s marching band earns Local 5’s Band of the Week honor for a halftime performance during the Level 2 game.

The Irish band played Low Rider during the performance, while the Freedom football team scored 14 points in the second half to pull away for a 17-6 win over Little Chute.

Bay Port’s Color Guard earns Spirit Squad of the Week honors in what will likely be the Pirates’ final home game of the season.

Bay Port blitzed Marquette 49-14 to secure a date with top-seeded Franklin in Level 3.