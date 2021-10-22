Xtra Props – Playoffs Level 1: Team, Band, & Spirit Squad of the Week

(WFRV) – Neenah earned Team of the Week honors after an upset win on the road at No. 2 Wausau West.

The Rockets advanced to Level 2 in resounding fashion, carrying a 19-0 halftime lead and keeping their foot on the gas to the tune of a 26-7 win in Level 1.

Neenah advances to face FVA rival Appleton North next Friday night.

Bay Port earns Band of the Week honors for a fitting rendition of the Pirates of the Caribbean theme song before a Level 1 game against Manitowoc Lincoln.

The Pirates – the football team, that is – rolled to a 56-14 win and advanced to face Marquette University in Level 2.

Kimberly’s Color Guard earns Spirit Squad of the Week honors for its performance between the first and second quarters of a Level 1 game against D.C. Everest.

The Papermakers blanked the visitors 40-0, advancing to face Chippewa Falls at home next Friday night.

