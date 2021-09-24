Xtra Props: Team & Band of the Week

(WFRV) – Coleman took control of the Northwoods Conference Friday, earning Local 5’s High School Sports Xtra Team of the Week.

Both Coleman and Oconto Falls came into the matchup at 5-0, a surprising start for the Panthers. The home team rode that momentum early in this game, with Oconto Falls jumping out to an 8-0 lead.

That’s when Coleman turned it on. The Cougars reeled off 54 unanswered points to remain undefeated and take control of the conference.

Pulaski’s poncho-soaked performance in front of the home crowd earned Local 5’s High School Sports Xtra Band of the Week nomination.

The Raider Band made an entrance with the drumline marching through the gates before the game, and the home team rode out the rainstorm in front of a packed crowd at Saputo Stadium.

The Red Raider football team dropped its first game of the year, falling 14-0 to Bay Port to the tune of 14 second half points.