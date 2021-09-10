Xtra Props: Team, Band, & Spirit Squad of the Week

The Bay Port Pirates earned Team of the Week honors after a gutsy road win at West De Pere.

After taking a 26-14 lead on a Tevyn Montgomery one-yard touchdown run, the Pirates withstood a furious rally from the Phantoms, recovering a fumble inside their own five yard line and sealing the win on an interception by A.J. Courchaine.

The Notre Dame band led the way with a moving 9/11 tribute before the Tritons’ game with Green Bay West.

Players from both Notre Dame and West came together to hold a large American flag at midfield during the national anthem. A bag pipes performance of “Amazing Grace” also highlighted the pregame festivities, honoring the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

The Tritons earned special Band of the Week honors for the tributes.

Hortonville earned Spirit Squad of the Week honors for keeping the energy high during the Polar Bears’ home game with Stevens Point.

On a clear, 70 degree night in Northeast Wisconsin, the student sections were out in full force for several games around the area Friday night.