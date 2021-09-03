Xtra Props: Team, Band, & Spirit Squad of the Week

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

(WFRV) – Another high school football Friday night is in the books and the team spirit was on full display all over Northeast Wisconsin.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Oshkosh West

The Wildcats traveled to Neenah to play the Rockets in a wet battle on the field. It was scoreless heading into the second half when the weather started playing a factor. Both teams had a fumble but it was Oshkosh West taking advantage. Setting up a field goal late in the 4th quarter, senior Michael Stack made a 25 yard-er take the 3-0 lead. That would be all the Wildcats would need versus Neenah as they held onto win, 3-0.

BAND OF THE WEEK: Appleton East

The Appleton East band showed out in front of their home crowd playing some sweet tunes on Friday.

SPIRIT SQUAD OF THE WEEK: Valders

The Valders’ spirit squad showed their school pride on Friday night. Twirling and waving the pom-poms.

