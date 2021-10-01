Xtra Props Week 7: Team, Band, & Spirit Squad of the Week

(WFRV) – Local 5’s Xtra Props highlight the must-see moments from Friday nights on the high school gridiron.

The Denmark Vikings are this week’s Team of the Week after an upset win over Freedom on Homecoming. The Vikings knocked off the undefeated Irish with a stifling defensive effort, shutting out their opponents and coming up with a red zone turnover in the fourth quarter to keep Freedom out of the end zone.

Denmark dips into a nonconference matchup and then will have a chance to play for the North Eastern Conference title on October 15 when the Vikings visit Luxemburg-Casco.

The Xavier marching band earns this week’s Xtra Props as Band of the Week.

The Hawks brought the energy to a key conference matchup with Waupaca, but came up just short on the scoreboard, falling 17-14.

Xavier will visit Denmark in a nonconference matchup next week before finishing out the Bay Conference schedule against Winneconne, looking to repeat as league champs.

The West De Pere student section and its megaphone leaders earn this week’s Xtra Props as Spirit Squad of the Week.

Always packing the stands for home games, the West De Pere students cheered loud and proud, and their literal “cheer-leaders” keep things coordinated and positive to root on the Phantoms.

West De Pere fell 21-7 to Pulaski Friday night, but the Phantoms will hope to make a late playoff push with a solid finish against Green Bay Preble and Green Bay Southwest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

