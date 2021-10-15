Xtra Props Week 9: Team, Band & Spirit Squad of the Week

(WFRV) – Brillion earned Team of the Week honors after a thrilling, 21-18 victory over unbeaten Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian.

The Lions held KLC’s dynamic offense in check for much of the game and scored the go-ahead touchdown with just under two minutes remaining to secure the win and the Eastern Wisconsin Conference title.

The Winneconne marching band takes this week’s Band of the Week honor for its rendition of “Knew You Were Trouble” by Taylor Swift, to go along with a dazzling halftime show in a de facto Bay Conference title game.

The Wolves fell 13-0 to Xavier but look to be in favorable position for a playoff spot.

The Fox Valley Lutheran cheer and stunt team earns this week’s Spirit Squad of the Week honor, showcasing the acrobatics during a halftime show Friday.

The cheerleaders executed flips, cheers and perfect stunts on the sideline track. The Foxes fell 34-0 to Shawano.

WIAA playoff seedings are being released overnight Friday into Saturday.