‘His visits to Lambeau Field were special’: Packers release statement on passing of NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have released a statement on the passing of John Madden, NFL coach and broadcaster that died Tuesday. He was 85.

In a statement, the Packers organization says,

The Packers share our condolences with the family & friends of John Madden. His impact on the game of football was immeasurable, & his visits to Lambeau Field were special not only to the organization, but to Packers fans all over the country tuning in. He was one of a kind. The Green Bay Packers

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders from 1969 to 1978, finishing with a record of 103-32-7. He led the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1976. After 10 seasons, he retired and became an iconic broadcaster, calling games with Pat Summerall starting in 1981 on all the major networks.

His final game announcing was Super Bowl XLIII between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals. Packers fans will remember Madden calling Super Bowl XXXI when the Packers beat the New England Patriots, 35-21. In all, he called 67 Packers games. In 2004, the Lombardi Legends inducted John Madden as an honorary member.

Packers legend Brett Favre tweeted his thoughts on Madden saying, “We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden. My career was narrated by “Coach”, one of the best in the game.”

We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden. My career was narrated by “Coach”, one of the best in the game.



I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend.



Love & prayers to Virginia & the family. pic.twitter.com/DImjAbUTGI — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) December 29, 2021

Survivors include his wife, Virginia, and two sons, Joseph and Michael. John and Virginia Madden’s 62nd wedding anniversary was two days before his death.