KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Holy Cross Men’s Open celebrated its 53rd year of the tournament this past weekend as the festivities tipped off.

This year’s tournament is compiled with 16 teams featuring Wisconsin Badger alumni, local high school seniors, UW-Oshkosh alumni, and more. Tournament Director Lee Vander Sanden has been the head of the Holy Cross Men’s Open for the last 29 years and he told Local 5 that there was plenty of interest from teams this year.

Bringing in the younger competition, like the local stand-out seniors who played on “The Unintentional”, is important to Vander Sanden because of the opportunity to grow relationships as they pave their way through college and it gives them a chance to compete versus older players as well. For those out of the game of basketball, but still have that passion for the sport, this tournament is a great opportunity for them to get back on the court to showcase their skills.

“This is their life after college. Two percent of the college players play pro. Two percent. So, I’m dipping into the other percentages to let them keep playing and be competitive and they can play for many years”, Vander Sanden said.

Ben Brust, former Wisconsin Badgers basketball player (2010-14), talked about the basketball community in Wisconsin after playing in the Holy Cross Men’s Open.

“The basketball world in Wisconsin is such a small circle whether it’s D1, D2, D3. So, it’s just a small knit community and it’s fun to be out here”, said Brust.

The tournament began on March 25 and will continue on April 1, 2, and 3 at the Carl Giordana Gym – Holy Cross in Kaukauna.