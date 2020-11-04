Horizon League announces men’s and women’s basketball schedules

(WFRV) – The Horizon League announced the conference basketball schedules for both men’s and women’s basketball on Wednesday.

Every team will play a twenty game schedule this season with some twists due to the pandemic. Most notably each team will play a conference opponent twice a week with games taking place on consecutive days in the same location.

Each school will have five home weekends, and five road games to play ten out of 11 league opponents. For example, the Green Bay women will begin conference play on December 12th and 13 with Milwaukee visiting the Kress Center.

Meanwhile the men’s basketball season will start with Green Bay hosting the Panthers on December 19th and 20th. The Phoenix will then head to Wright state the following weekend.

Green Bay also announced Wednesday they will not be allowing fans into any of their nonconference games in November and December.

The nonconference schedule for both the men’s and women’s team is expected to be released next week.

Click here for the entire men’s basketball schedule, and here for women’s basketball.