Horizon League postpones fall sports due to COVID-19 pandemic

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Horizon League announced on Thursday they have joined many other college conferences by postponing the fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guided by its core value of student-athlete well-being and considering further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the Horizon League Board of Directors, acting on a recommendation from the League’s Council, has decided to postpone fall competition for the fall season.

Statement from Horizon League on 2020 fall season

The decision by the Horizon League Board of Directors was made at the recommendation of the League’s Council. A decision on whether or not to move fall sports to the spring will come at a later time.

Sports affected by the Board of Director’s decision include men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball. It also includes the non-championship part of the season for men’s and women’s golf, baseball, softball, as well as men’s and women’s tennis.

Individual institutions, such as Green Bay, can make their own decisions on practice and recruiting for sports affected as long as they comply with NCAA regulations.

