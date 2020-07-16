Horizon League postpones fall sports until October 1

WFRV – The Horizon League, a Division 1 athletics conference within the NCAA, has decided to postpone all fall sports through at least October 1.

The decision effectively postpones the start of several UW-Green Bay fall sports, including men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s cross country, and volleyball.

The conference does not sponsor football at either the FBS or FCS levels. Men’s and women’s basketball seasons are also not affected by the decision.

Read the Horizon League’s full statement below: