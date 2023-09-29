(WFRV) -Hortonville native Caleb Boushley’s day started with a call up from triple-A and ended with the right-handed pitcher picking up his first win in his major league debut for the hometown Milwaukee Brewers.

Boushley was placed on the Brewers roster Friday afternoon after a number of moves were made in the organization. The Hortonville graduate was called upon in a 3-2 game against the division rival Chicago Cubs.

The 29 year old pitcher took the mound at the big league stage for the first time ever in the 8th inning and struck out Cubs slugger Patrick Wisdom to maintain the one-run lead. The strikeout was just the beginning to Boushley’s evening.

You could hear fans, family, and friends cheering all throughout American Family Field. The roars from the 39,216 fans in attendance came heavily in Boushley’s section. The reliever had supporters from Hortonville and UW-Lacrosse, Boushley’s alma maters, in the seats.

In the 9th inning, Boushley gave up a game-tying home run to Ian Happ but none of that mattered when the former Polar Bear struck out Wisdom again in the top of the 10th inning during a bases loaded jam.

Thanks to a Carlos Santana walk-off single in the bottom half of the inning, Boushley notched his first career win.

“It’s so great. There’s 45,000 people here and I can hear the 3,000 strong from Hortonville”, Boushley said after he was showered with Gatorade from teammates. “It’s special. I’m never going to forget this moment. I’m grateful.”

The Brewers improved to 91-69 on the season with two games remaining before the postseason.