How many ‘bucks’ does it cost to attend a Bucks NBA Finals home game?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though the Milwaukee Bucks are down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, demand for tickets has prices reaching upwards of $17,000.
This is the first NBA Finals appearance for the Bucks since 1974, and if anyone wants to attend a game in-person at Fiserv Forum, expect the seats (or standing room only) to cost a pretty penny.
According to SeatGeek, tickets for Game 3 range anywhere from $500+ all the way up to $18,000+. While spending nearly $20,000 per ticket for a Bucks game may seem crazy to some, those seats will have you rubbing elbows with some possible celebrities. Whether that be current Green Bay Packers players, Wisconsin-native JJ Watt or even Chance The Rapper, Fiserv Forum has seen its fair share of celebrities attend playoff games.
|Game 3
|Price per ticket
|Standing Room Only
|$557
|1 Ticket
|$777
|2 Tickets
|$692
|4 Tickets
|$777
|Highest Priced Ticket
|$18,118
Tickets for Game 4 are close to identical in prices compared to Game 3, except if you want to go by yourself an extra $59 will be needed. If planning on spending the highest amount possible on tickets, Game 4 is nearly $1,000 cheaper.
|Game 4
|Price per ticket
|Standing Room Only
|$558
|1 Ticket
|$836
|2 Tickets
|$664
|4 Tickets
|$736
|Highest Priced Ticket
|$17,319
Even though the Bucks are down 0-2 in the series, Giannis Antetkounmpo has played well nearly one week removed from what looked like a devasting injury. A masterful Game 2 performance of 42 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks (all of which lead the Bucks in those categories).
The all-important Game 3 awaits the Bucks on Sunday evening, in what certainly could be a jam-packed Fiserv Forum.