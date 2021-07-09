How many ‘bucks’ does it cost to attend a Bucks NBA Finals home game?

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though the Milwaukee Bucks are down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, demand for tickets has prices reaching upwards of $17,000.

This is the first NBA Finals appearance for the Bucks since 1974, and if anyone wants to attend a game in-person at Fiserv Forum, expect the seats (or standing room only) to cost a pretty penny.

According to SeatGeek, tickets for Game 3 range anywhere from $500+ all the way up to $18,000+. While spending nearly $20,000 per ticket for a Bucks game may seem crazy to some, those seats will have you rubbing elbows with some possible celebrities. Whether that be current Green Bay Packers players, Wisconsin-native JJ Watt or even Chance The Rapper, Fiserv Forum has seen its fair share of celebrities attend playoff games.

Game 3 Price per ticket Standing Room Only $557 1 Ticket $777 2 Tickets $692 4 Tickets $777 Highest Priced Ticket $18,118 Ticket prices from SeatGeek.com

Tickets for Game 4 are close to identical in prices compared to Game 3, except if you want to go by yourself an extra $59 will be needed. If planning on spending the highest amount possible on tickets, Game 4 is nearly $1,000 cheaper.

Game 4 Price per ticket Standing Room Only $558 1 Ticket $836 2 Tickets $664 4 Tickets $736 Highest Priced Ticket $17,319 Ticket prices from SeatGeek.com

Even though the Bucks are down 0-2 in the series, Giannis Antetkounmpo has played well nearly one week removed from what looked like a devasting injury. A masterful Game 2 performance of 42 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks (all of which lead the Bucks in those categories).

The all-important Game 3 awaits the Bucks on Sunday evening, in what certainly could be a jam-packed Fiserv Forum.