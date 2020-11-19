How to have your video, image featured on the NFL on CBS

Sports
Posted:
(WFRV) – The NFL on CBS is looking for Green Bay Packers fans to share their team traditions, superstitions, at-home tailgating plans and strategies for enjoying the new and unique season.

Fans are asked to record brief messages on their phone or share photos that showcase their devotion to their team. These messages will be featured in the NFL on CBS’s “My Team” campaign.

Video message ideas include pre-game and game day rituals, a shout out to your favorite team, smack talking your favorite rival (in family friendly language), or showing your pets dressed in team merchandise.

To submit your video, visit click here.

Under ‘Title’, include your station’s call letters – WFRV – followed by your name and your team.

Under ‘Notes’, include your full name, phone number, and email address.

Then, upload your video or image and click ‘Send Package.’

Here are additional instructions on how to submit your video or image:

The opportunity to submit your video or image is available until Dec. 1.

