(WFRV) – Although the 2023 season kicked off yesterday, it was the first iteration of Friday Night Lights.

In our game of the week, Notre Dame Academy avenged last season’s loss to Pulaski with a 35-14 win at home. The Tritons ran the ball 46 times, compared to just six pass attempts. Notre Dame’s 406 yards rushing yards, led by Christian Collins’ 231, was just too much for the Red Raiders. Local 5’s Lauren Helmbrecht caught up with Triton head coach Mike Rader prior to the win.

West De Pere visited Hortonville and led from start to finish. Duke Shovald launched an 80-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Lemirand in route to a 25-14 victory for the Phantoms.

Menasha visited Appleton East and squeaked out a 21-19 win. Quarterback Logan Liegl found fullback Ryan Johnson in the back of the end zone to secure the game.

Xavier hit the road to battle Luxemburg Casco, but the Spartans got the better of the Hawks in a 34-20 win.

Freedom, and new head coach Charlie Jadin, dominated Waupaca 47-28. The Irish were up 34-7 at one point in a wire-to-wire victory.

Finally, Denmark hosted New London in their home opener. But it was the visiting Bulldogs that stole the show in a 39-15 commanding win.