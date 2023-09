(WFRV) – Week six of the high school football schedule is in the books and there was some major shakeup in the Fox Valley Association.

SCORES:

Neenah 7, Appleton North 6

Fond du Lac 35, Appleton East 0

West De Pere 28, De Pere 14

Notre Dame Academy 54, Green Bay Preble 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Little Chute 19

To watch highlights and post game reaction from Neenah, click the video above.