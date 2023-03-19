(WFRV) – In the season finale of High School Sports Xtra, we dive deep into boys state championship weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison and reminisce on some of the best moments of the winter sports season.

De Pere became the first team in Wisconsin state history to record a perfect 30-0 season on the way to winning the teams first gold ball since 1934. The Red Birds defeated Arrowhead 69-49 to take the Division 1 state title. Brillion earned redemption from a semifinal exit last season, knocking off top-seeded West Salem to capture the Division 3 state championship.

Click the video above for state championship highlights and scroll through the rest of the videos below to watch Saturday’s full show.

Brillion wins first state title since 2012

Xceptional Athlete: De Pere’s Johnny Kinziger

Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays