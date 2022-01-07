HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – For the first time in 65 years, Green Bay East raced out to a 10-0 start on the season.

Friday, looking for a big win in pursuit of their first conference title since 1969, the Red Devils hit the road to take on Bay Conference leader West De Pere.

In a wild, back-and-forth showdown, the Phantoms came out on top in overtime, winning 75-72 and getting a key victory in pursuit of a Bay title.

East falls to 10-1 on the season and remains in the thick of the conference race.

Elsewhere in Bay Conference action, Seymour continued its recent surge with a 59-46 win at Menasha, while the Xavier girls strengthened their hold atop the league with a road win at Seymour.

The Hortonville girls earned Team of the Week honors for a road upset at No. 1 Appleton East.

Click the video for highlights.

