HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl; Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten

(WFRV) – Several rivalries renewed in the North Eastern and Bay conferences Friday night with league standings in for a shuffle.

Luxemburg-Casco faced a stiff test with a perennial power, Xavier and Fox Valley Lutheran reunited for the Apple Bowl, and Denmark put its unbeaten record on the line at Little Chute.

Here’s a look at tonight’s results:

Luxemburg-Casco 40, Wrightstown 21: The Spartans and Tigers played each other tight most of the way, but Luxemburg-Casco earned three late scores and rode the tide of Isaac Vanden Bush to the runaway victory.

Little Chute 31, Denmark 27: The Vikings were well on their way to a 4-0 start with a 27-16 lead in the second half, but the Mustangs rallied at home to keep pace in the North Eastern conference. Kade Van Asten hit Hunter Thiel for a touchdown in the third quarter to keep Little Chute in it.

Freedom 35, Marinette 8

Xavier 21, Fox Valley Lutheran 7: In a game that was knotted up at 7 well into the second half, the Hawks broke through with two scores from Nate Twombly to pull away for the 21-7 win.

Waupaca 27, New London 16

Winneconne 30, Seymour 7

Marathon 28, Bonduel 16