HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl; Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Several rivalries renewed in the North Eastern and Bay conferences Friday night with league standings in for a shuffle.

Luxemburg-Casco faced a stiff test with a perennial power, Xavier and Fox Valley Lutheran reunited for the Apple Bowl, and Denmark put its unbeaten record on the line at Little Chute.

Here’s a look at tonight’s results:

Luxemburg-Casco 40, Wrightstown 21: The Spartans and Tigers played each other tight most of the way, but Luxemburg-Casco earned three late scores and rode the tide of Isaac Vanden Bush to the runaway victory.

Little Chute 31, Denmark 27: The Vikings were well on their way to a 4-0 start with a 27-16 lead in the second half, but the Mustangs rallied at home to keep pace in the North Eastern conference. Kade Van Asten hit Hunter Thiel for a touchdown in the third quarter to keep Little Chute in it.

Freedom 35, Marinette 8

Xavier 21, Fox Valley Lutheran 7: In a game that was knotted up at 7 well into the second half, the Hawks broke through with two scores from Nate Twombly to pull away for the 21-7 win.

Waupaca 27, New London 16

Winneconne 30, Seymour 7

Marathon 28, Bonduel 16

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten

HS Sports Xtra: Bay Port outlasts West De Pere in thrilling finish; Oshkosh West keeps rolling

HS Sports Xtra: Kimberly edges Appleton North in Game of the Week