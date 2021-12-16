HSSPX: Green Bay East takes down Xavier, Freedom girls hang on over FVL

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Xavier and Green Bay East faced off in boys basketball Thursday night. Green Bay East was able to easily handle the Hawks thanks to turnover control and the scoring of Jalen Flowers and Vance Alexander as East wins 80 to 65.

Kewaunee lead by 10 at the half over N.E.W. Lutheran but they fought tooth and nail to get the 59-57 win over the Storm.

In girls basketball, the Freedom Irish led by Megan Alexander took control and got the 69 to 57 win over the Fox Valley Lutheran Foxes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Grace Grill

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Ravens