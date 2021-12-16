HSSPX: Green Bay East takes down Xavier, Freedom girls hang on over FVL

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Xavier and Green Bay East faced off in boys basketball Thursday night. Green Bay East was able to easily handle the Hawks thanks to turnover control and the scoring of Jalen Flowers and Vance Alexander as East wins 80 to 65.

Kewaunee lead by 10 at the half over N.E.W. Lutheran but they fought tooth and nail to get the 59-57 win over the Storm.

In girls basketball, the Freedom Irish led by Megan Alexander took control and got the 69 to 57 win over the Fox Valley Lutheran Foxes.