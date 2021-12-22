HSSPX: Notre Dame girls win over Hortonville, De Pere boys stay undefeated with win against Kimberly

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It was a big night for high school basketball and there was no shortage of great games on Tuesday night.

First up was the second ranked Division II Notre Dame girls basketball team facing off against number one ranked Division I Hortonville. Both teams put on a show, Maggie Werner with a big bucket to get things going for the Polar Bears as well as her teammates Rainey Welson with a big time three.

But Notre Dame would not go quietly into the night, Gracie Gresh not only getting it done as a scorer, but also as a ball handler as she finds her teammate Sarah Hardwig for the big three point play. Notre Dame wins 67 to 64.

In the boys game, it was sixth ranked Kimberly over undefeated number one ranked De Pere. Jackson Pavaletzke hits a triple in the corner in the second half to put the Papermakers up 2. However, the Redbirds would have something to say about that, Jack Jorgenson with the spin move and pass to a teammate for the big bucket and then Zach Kinzinger with the triple, and that would be enough for De Pere to go on a 14-4 run. Redbirds win 98 to 76.

