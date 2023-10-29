(WFRV) – On Saturday afternoon, sectional finals took place in boys soccer and boys/girls volleyball.
To see how teams did in our area and who punched their ticket to the state tournaments, click the video above to watch the highlights and results.
by: Kyle Malzhan
Posted:
Updated:
(WFRV) – On Saturday afternoon, sectional finals took place in boys soccer and boys/girls volleyball.
To see how teams did in our area and who punched their ticket to the state tournaments, click the video above to watch the highlights and results.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now