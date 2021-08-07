“I think sometimes the coaches are the bigger kids”: What it means to be a little league baseball coach

(WFRV) – As a 10-year-old kid, summertime might mean staying up late, hanging out with friends, or playing baseball with your buddies, but coaching little league baseball brings joy to adults that goes deeper than the foul pole.

Ed Pichette is the Head Coach of the Green Bay Sluggers little league team and the bond that he’s built with his team is something special.

“It’s not always just about the game. It’s about how you conduct yourself in certain situations, how to become a great citizen, a fine young man, so it’s not always about the baseball game. It’s about teaching these kids what to do and how to do it the right way”, says Pichette.

Seeing the smile on the kids faces when they get a hit or make a nice play, goes a long ways. It sometimes takes coaches back to when they were kids on the field with their buddies.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think sometimes the coaches are the bigger kids. To watch them and the enthusiasm that they bring to the game of baseball, there’s nothing better. It’s something that we would never take for granted and it’s something that we cherish every day that we spend it with the kids on the field”, says Pichette.

Although winning games is a lot of fun, the losses give coaches the opportunity to teach the kids a lesson.

“A loss isn’t everything. It’s about what did you learn? What did you learn from the loss? That’s what we always try to preach. Just to talk about what did you learn from it? What can we do better? How can we fix the things that went wrong and we apply those to our next practices and you know what? Typically, it pans out for us”, Pichette explains.

Pichette tells Local 5 that even though he’s the coach, it brings out the dad attributes whenever he gets the chance to coach the kids on the field.

What the kids mean to the coaches goes beyond words. The mark the coaches leaves on the kids hearts and skills on the field or life is something unique.

“They are very helpful because without them, we wouldn’t be as good as we are today”, says Reagan Johnson of the Green Bay Sluggers.