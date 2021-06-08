Impact Sports Academy has its grand opening

Lawrence, Wis. (WFRV) – Jason Berken and his family celebrated the opening of their new sports complex, Impact Sports Academy on Monday. The facility will cater to baseball and softball players who want to take that extra step in their athletic pursuits.

“It’s been a long, hard, road, but we’re finally here,” Berken said.

Berken is a West De Pere graduate who went on to play college baseball at Clemson University and then played some years in the MLB with the Baltimore Orioles.

He knew he wanted to be able to give back to the community he had grown up in

“I think having this facility, it’s the last piece of the puzzle,” Berken said. “Our staff is top notch, no one can touch them, and now we have this place for our players to call home, it’s just all coming together and I can’t wait for people to be a part of it.”

Athletes can get to work at Impact Sports Academy as early as Tuesday, June 8.