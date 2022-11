(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson talks about his play on the field as of late. Packers fans are starting to see a glimpse of a star being born within Watson as he’s scored six touchdowns in the last three games. Watson also talked about his relationship with Aaron Rodgers and where he’s seen it grow the most from week one.

