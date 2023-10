GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers bolstered their defense in the 2023 NFL draft with a high-flyer on that side of the ball. Green Bay’s fourth round selection Colby Wooden, who played four years at Auburn, has made an immediate impact for the Packers, recording six tackles in his first five NFL games.

Hear what has surprised him about year number one and how he feels he is fitting in to the Green Bay community.