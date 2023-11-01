GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After garnering all-conference honors at Virginia, Dontayvion Wicks was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round. Although his usage is sparse behind the likes of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the rookie has caught ten passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

But arguably the most notable highlight of his young career is completing a 14-yard pass to Aaron Jones off a lateral from Jordan Love. Hear what Wicks had to say about that moment, as well as when he knew he could play in the NFL one day.