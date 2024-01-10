GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As a two-time All Big Ten selection in his time at Ohio State, expectations were high for 2021 second round pick Josh Myers. So far he’s proven to be a durable and consistent offensive lineman, spending most of his time at center.

Forty games into his NFL career, he’s snapped to both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, two drastically different QBs in complete opposite moments of their careers. But the center has embraced every challenge thrown his way and is one of the few Packers o-lineman to hold his role all season long.

Learn more about the former basketball center and how playing on the hardwood positively impacted his football career, as well as some fishing tips.