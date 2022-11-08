(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, center Josh Myers talked about where his game has improved the most in his second year in the NFL, protecting the quarterback, the offensive line switches, and the ‘tough love’ from Aaron Rodgers this season.
In the Zone: Josh Myers talks ‘tough love’ with Aaron Rodgers
by: Kyle Malzhan
Posted:
Updated:
Don't Miss
Coronavirus News
Trending Stories
In 1970, Little Tikes built its play equipment and other children’s toys and furniture in its first workshop in an old barn, which was located in Aurora, Ohio.
November 16 2022 03:43 am