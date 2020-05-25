Incoming Badgers’ lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

(WFRV) – Memorial Day weekend is usually the unofficial start of summer. The final days for high school seniors before moving on to the next step. For the class of 2020 nothing is normal.

No more in-person classes and virtual graduations, this year’s seniors have seen plenty of changes at the end of their high school careers.

“It’s an adjustment having online classes all the time, but it’s probably how it’s going to be for a little while. So, you’ve got to adjust. I think in our minds we all pictured things ending perfectly, but that’s not quite the way it works out,” said Tanor Bortolini.

Kewaunee’s Tanor Bartolini is set to move on to the University of Wisconsin, and play football with the Badgers this fall. Now without access to the high school in his hometown, Bortolini must find different ways to prepare for his first fall in Madison.

“We were able to get our hands on some weights. Kind of asked around, some friends donated some stuff, equipment that I could use, which was very nice. It’s not quite what quite as much as I would typically have, have access too, but it’s definitely enough to get me through,” said Bortolini.

Getting ready for freshman year is a big part of transitioning to college for any student, or athlete. This year there’s plenty of questions about what that college experience will be like due to the coronavirus pandemic. For student athletes that also means when they will get back on the field, and if their seasons will even start this fall.

“You definitely want to feel confident with what’s happening. All you can do is prepare. Work hard now, put the time, put the work in. You’ve got to control what you can control,” said Bortolini.

Just last week the NCAA announced they would allow division one colleges to open facilities for optional offseason workouts starting June first.

Not an answer to all of the questions, but it’s a start.

“With everything that’s going on, it’s kind of hard to set a certain date set in stone. So hopefully fingers crossed we can get down there and get to work. It’s definitely going to be a big jump from high school to college, you know. Everyone is bigger, faster, stronger. Everyone is all conference, all-state there. It’s going to take a little while to get used to, but I’m ready for that challenge,” said Bortolini.