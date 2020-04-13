Indoor Football League cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

There will be no Blizzard season in 2020 after the Indoor Football League cancelled all remaining games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league officially announced the decision to end the 2020 campaign via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“This is a decision we take very seriously, and it comes as a result of extended, thoughtful discussion among our Board of Directors,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon in a release from the league. “Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach and focusing our talents and our resources toward preparing for a breakout 2021 season. The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top concern.

According to the IFL website, the league considered many factors before making a final decision on whether or not to re-start the season. Those included the difficulties of a modified schedule, as well as the time needed for players to safely prepare for a season, and time for teams to get back to work once their offices re-open.

The IFL Board of Governors voted to approve a 16-game schedule in 2021 to add value for season ticket holders and sports, according to the league’s website.

