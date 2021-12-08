Inside Skinny: Packers and Bears rivalry wedding

(WFRV) – The Packers and Bears rivalry is unlike no other, but when your spouse roots for one team – it may cause some divide in the household.

Liz Odyniec and Trent Duerr are an engaged couple living in Northeast Wisconsin. Odyniec is from Chicago and is a die-hard Bears fan, meanwhile Duerr bleeds green and gold. The couple is living the historic rivalry in their own household day by day.

“I think it was the second or third question I asked her on our first date”, Duerr said. “I knew she was from Illinois, so I was hoping for the best but assuming the worst.”

When the Packers and Bears play each other twice a year during the regular season – the games can get intense.

“We try to not watch it in the same place. Like go to a bar, stay home, something like that. We do have a little saying. We say ‘I’m happy you’re happy'”, Odyniec said.

Just like Aaron Rodgers said during their week 6 matchup this year against the Bears, the trash talking can get intense.

“That’s something that caught my eye about her. Just how good she was at talking trash — especially when there’s not a lot of content for a Bears fan to draw on”, Duerr explained.

Liz and Trent are getting married on Saturday, December 11. Just one day before the Packers host the Bears at Lambeau Field for Sunday Night Football. Fitting that these two die-hard football fans, to their respective teams, are tying the knot on such a historic week on the NFL schedule.

They’re also taking a party bus with their wedding party to attend Sunday’s game.

No matter what team wins on Sunday, Trent and Liz’s journey to forever as the Duerr’s will have started and at least they can agree on something.

“At least we both hate the Vikings”, the couple said.