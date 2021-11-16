Inside Skinny: Packers fans using stadium district house to give back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The stadium district around Lambeau Field on Packers’ game days is one of the most unique parts of Green Bay, but one couple turned a dream into a reality and is giving back in the process.

Tom and Erin Burns are die-hard Packers fans who live two hours south of Titletown, but their passion for the Green and Gold has prompted them to come back every weekend during Packers’ season.

“My wife and I, we’ve been coming to games for a long time. We used to walk down Shadow Lane a lot – even in the offseason and just kind of think about how cool it would be to own a house near Lambeau Field”, said Tom Burns.

Once a thought – now real life. Tom and Erin purchased their dream home just a block away from historic Lambeau Field. The couple travels from Waukesha to Green Bay to host Packer parties during the weekends in football season and bringing fans from all over is what they love to do. With being so close to the action at 1265 Lombardi Avenue, they named their house ‘The Green Bay House’.

“I kind of say, ‘you come as a fan and leave as family’. That’s kind of the motto here because once you’re done – it’s like a lifetime of memories around one day. I think anybody that’s been to a Packer game kind of understands this is a special place”, Tom Burns said.

‘The Green Bay House’ was built in the 1960’s, so the couple decorated their house to honor that. Their decorations are filled with black and white photos from that era of Packers football. Tom gives his wife Erin high praise for all of the hard work she has done to turn their vision into reality.

“We’re going to welcome you with open arms. I’m going to make you a bloody marry. I’m going to grab you a beer. You can grab a sandwich. I’ll be the first one to open the fridge to make you a drink”, said Tom. “You’re going to be one of the family, for sure, for the day.”

While the parties go on and the couple continues to host Packers fans during the weekends, they understand the uniqueness of having a house so close to Lambeau Field. So, they wanted to give back to a city that’s given them so many memories already. The proceeds they make off the parking at their house will be donated to ‘The Golden House‘, a domestic abuse shelter in Green Bay. They’re also working with the ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation’ in Wisconsin to host a family next season for a weekend with free tickets to a Packers game.

“We’re really excited to give back in a way that hopefully the house and the parking and all of these parties can kind of carry on something special”, Tom explained.

Being able to share their love for the Packers and host fans is what it’s all about for the couple but to give back in many different ways is something they feel is important.

The Burns’ dream turned into a blessing that they get to live out every Sunday as a family – whether you’re a stranger or a friend, you’ll leave ‘The Green Bay House’ closer than ever.